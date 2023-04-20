Two hospitalized after Wednesday night stabbing in Lynchburg, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two people were transported to the hospital after being stabbed with a knife in Lynchburg Wednesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities told 10 News that the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the general vicinity of First and Federal Street.

Officers say of the two victims, one has been released from the hospital, while the other is still there in stable condition.

At this time, no arrests have been made as the investigation remains ongoing.

Information was not readily available as far as what led to the stabbing.

