One arrested, three wanted in connection with April 14 robberies in Danville

One person was arrested and three are still wanted in connection with two robberies in Danville earlier this month, according to the Danville Police Department.

Danville Police report that 24-year-old Antoine McNair, Jr., 20-year-old Quindarius Rayshun Freeman and a 17-year-old juvenile, who are all from Durham, North Carolina, are wanted on armed robbery charges.

We’re told that Ashanta Jessica Gibson, 19, was arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery.

This comes after a man was robbed at gunpoint in the Dollar General parking lot on April 14. Not long after, the cash register was stolen at gunpoint at Martinizing Cleaning.

Here’s a breakdown of their charges in relation to the incident: