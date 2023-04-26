Suspect found hiding in chest freezer during breaking and entering investigation in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A suspect was taken into custody in connection with a breaking and entering investigation after he was found hiding in a chest freezer of a store, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police received the initial report about suspicious activity at the Sunshine Market on Campbell Avenue at about 2:07 a.m. Tuesday (April 25).

When they arrived and began searching the area, an alarm went off from inside the market.

That’s when an officer spotted a man wearing a ski mask inside the business. He then told the suspect to exit the building but didn’t get a response.

The officer deployed an LPD K9 into the building and found the suspect inside the chest freezer.

The suspect, 45-year-old Dwayne Jefferson, of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.