Ribbon cutting ceremony held at Oak Grove Park in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A push to get kids outside is leading to several improvements at Oak Grove Park in Roanoke County.

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday afternoon to celebrate the project.

It includes a new playground, pickleball court, picnic shelter, restrooms, and environmental education trail, along with walking path upgrades and expanded parking.

There was also a ceremony for arbor day which featured local elementary students.

This is the 25th year Roanoke County has been recognized as a Tree City USA community.