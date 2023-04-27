60º

Local News

Ribbon cutting ceremony held at Oak Grove Park in Roanoke County

The park will be getting a new playground, pickleball court, picnic shelter, restrooms, and more

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke County, Oak Grove Park
A push to get kids outside is leading to several improvements at Oak Grove Park in Roanoke County.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A push to get kids outside is leading to several improvements at Oak Grove Park in Roanoke County.

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday afternoon to celebrate the project.

It includes a new playground, pickleball court, picnic shelter, restrooms, and environmental education trail, along with walking path upgrades and expanded parking.

There was also a ceremony for arbor day which featured local elementary students.

This is the 25th year Roanoke County has been recognized as a Tree City USA community.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email