65º

Local News

Bad behavior in Virginia schools isn’t being treated with old-school discipline

10 News investigates the new age system of punishment and how it’s working

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

Tags: Roanoke, Lynchburg, Highlands, Southside, New River Valley, Education, Virginia
10 News investigates | Bad behavior at school isn’t being treated with old-school discipline. 10 News investigates the new age system of punishment and how it’s working.

Vaping, fighting, and breaking rules!

Bad behavior at school isn’t being treated with old-school discipline.

“Everybody is focused on changing behavior instead of punishing students,” said one school administrator we talked to.

“I’d probably be fighting. Probably be in trouble,” explained one student, who said this approach has changed her. “They taught me to sit back and think about it, before actually reacting and lashing out.”

10 News investigates the new age system of punishment in Virginia and how it’s working on Wednesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. on WSLS 10 News.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

You can see Jenna weekday mornings at the anchor desk on WSLS 10 Today from 5-7 a.m. She also leads our monthly Solutionaries Series, where we highlight the creative thinkers and doers working to make the world a better place.

email

facebook

twitter