Danville Police searching for suspect in shooting Friday, no injuries reported

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department says they are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that took place on Friday, May 5.

Police say they’re looking for 23-year-old, Joel Herbert Franklin III who is charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting from a vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city.

Investigators say they were told by the victim that they were visiting a grave in the Schoolfield Cemetery in the 100 block of Schoolfield Drive.

They say that’s when Franklin fired shots at them.

No one was injured, but the victim’s vehicle was damaged by gunfire.

Police say this was an isolated incident between the two people.

Anyone who has information on Franklin’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email, or use our crime tips app CARE.