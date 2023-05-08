New River Valley burn survivor places 7th out of 75,000 in Inked Cover Girl contest

Just keep smiling — that’s the philosophy of Katy Llywellyn, a burn survivor who has endured some of life’s toughest battles.

Llywellyn was just 12 years old when her life changed forever. In February 2005, her grandparent’s home in Blacksburg burned down, tarnishing not only her belongings but the life she once knew.

“Twelve is kind of when everything is just starting. For me, it stopped for a little bit. I couldn’t, ya know, focus on anything else. I couldn’t do anything else except be there in the hospital, living day-to-day just getting through the pain of every day. When I was in the hospital, it was like being in a little bubble, and I didn’t have to worry too much about the outside world.”

She credits her grandpa with saving her life, stating that he didn’t waste time going back inside the home to rescue her when he realized she didn’t make it out. Shortly after, the two were taken to a burn center at the University of Virginia for treatment.

While at the hospital, her grandpa unfortunately passed away, breaking her heart into pieces.

Fighting for survival, Llywellyn was later flown to Shriners Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she would stay for another five months. To save her life, she had to have a myriad of surgeries done. Llywellyn, now 30 years old, says she’s had 110 surgeries since then.

“The most that I got when I was in school still was every six weeks, I was having surgeries. So, you know balancing burn survivor life with just normal 12-year-old school life, it was a challenge that’s for sure.”

Facing life’s biggest challenges with her head held high didn’t always come easy to Llywellyn, especially at such a young age. But being wrapped in the love and support of her friends and family was the light she needed to get through the dark days.

She explained that even though her story started with the tragedy of losing her grandpa, it was a sacrifice he made out of love.

“There was a span of time where I could say I felt like I missed out on being a kid, and I just had to go into survival mode, but as you age, things become clearer and your priorities kind of change,” she explained. “I wouldn’t change anything about the road I’ve taken. It’s been extremely difficult, challenging, and dark at times, but it’s gotten me to where I am today, and I have a positive outlook on life ... So even the bad parts of my life, they’ve been conquered with so much overwhelming love, and that’s what I focus on now.”

Focusing on the good has served her well in life, drawing nothing but positivity her way. Her story of triumph has pulled her into the national spotlight, with many inspired by her ability to overcome, all while wearing a smile.

More recently, she placed 7th out of 75,000 women in the Inked Cover Girl Contest, something that her 12-year-old self would’ve never dreamed of, she said.

Katy Llywellyn shares her story of triumph. (Courtesy of Katy Llywellyn)

Katy Llywellyn shares her story of triumph. (Courtesy of Katy Llywellyn)

She entered the contest on a whim and mostly wanted to represent the burn community while showing her support. She had no idea the outpouring of support she’d get in return.

“It’s a dream come true. It is amazing, and I just keep thinking about what 12-year-old me would think about someone like me in a magazine, and I just can’t imagine what difference that would’ve made for me. I think the world is all about diversity now and it’s beautiful. And I think we need to embrace that even more.”

She also works as a counselor at the Central Virginia Burn Camp in Charlottesville, the very same camp that helped her transition from a burn victim to a burn survivor.

“I don’t know where I would be without them. I’m scared to think about it. They taught me everything. I started camp as a burn victim and I think anybody going through a huge trauma like this starts out as a victim and then it comes with the mindset and the healing emotionally, physically, mentally, spiritually--all of it-- before you can survive what you’ve been through and really thrive afterwards. I got that foundation at camp.”

Katy Llywellyn shares her story of triumph. (Courtesy of Katy Llywellyn)

Katy Llywellyn shares her story of triumph. (Courtesy of Katy Llywellyn)

All in all, she hopes that her story shows others that they have what it takes to overcome any and every obstacle thrown their way. After all, life is all about one’s perceptive.

“I get a lot that my confidence helps other people and my positivity really just helps them be more positive and I want my story to let people know that yes, it can start with tragedy and you can turn it around. For the longest time, doctors didn’t even know if I was going to make it, let alone the kind of quality of life I was gonna have. I want people to know that you can be at the very bottom and still blossom and have a wonderful, happy life.”