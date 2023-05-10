Man in custody in connection with fatal shooting at VCU Medical Center

A man is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting overnight at VCU Medical Center North Hospital, NBC12 reports.

We’re told the shooting happened just after midnight Wednesday, with officers arriving at the scene to find a man shot in the stairwell.

Police say the victim did not make it.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody shortly thereafter and authorities told NBC12 that there is currently no active threat to the public.

It is believed that the suspect and victim know one another, but their exact relationship is still unclear at this time. The shooting happened after a fight broke out between the two men, according to police.

Authorities say no patients at the hospital were involved in the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.