MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

According to VDOT, the north left shoulder and left lane are still closed, and traffic is backed up for more than six miles.

ORIGINAL STORY

A tractor-trailer crash is causing significant delays on I-81N in Montgomery County, according to VDOT.

Crews say the crash happened at mile marker 127.5 and drivers can expect delays.

As of 5:06 p.m., all north lanes were closed and traffic was backed up for about 3.5 miles.