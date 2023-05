Authorities say the crash happened at the 141.8 mile marker.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A multi-vehicle crash on I-81N in Roanoke County has slowed down traffic, according to VDOT.

The crash happened at the 141.8 mile marker, authorities said.

At this time, the following lanes are closed:

North left shoulder

Left lane

Right lane

Right shoulder

As of 10:04 a.m., traffic is backed up for about 4 miles.