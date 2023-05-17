COMING UP: Quick-thinking teen saves 7-year-old boy from dust devil - The Morning Sprint

Happy Wednesday! If you’re looking for a pick-me-up, then look no further than the Morning Sprint.

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Wednesday! If you’re looking for a pick-me-up, then look no further than the Morning Sprint.

It’s a digital-only newscast that’s filled with laughter, smiles and stories that’ll surely brighten your mood. You can catch it Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.

Don’t be shy! Be sure to join the conversation as we discuss trending stories.

Here are some of the stories we will discuss:

Quick-thinking teen saves 7-year-old boy from dust devil at youth baseball game

NRV Thrive releases directory for food assistance programs in the region

101-year-old veteran walks across the stage to get his degree

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays at 8 a.m.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Morning Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: