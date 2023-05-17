New bus shelter opens in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – There’s a new bus shelter open in Vinton.

Thanks to the help of multiple local organizations — this is the fourth bus shelter in Vinton.

This one is located at the Lake Drive Plaza Shopping Center, and is said to be the most visited bus stop in Vinton.

“Transit is all about connection,” Vice Mayor of Roanoke Joe Cobb said. “Connection to get to the things we need to get to our daily lives — all of the resources and services but it also connects us with each other.”

The shelter helps people stay out of bad weather and adds a layer of safety when they are waiting for the bus.

Town leaders say the shelter has lights and is ADA-compliant.