MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – If you plan on driving on I-81N in Montgomery County on Wednesday, you might want to find another route.

VDOT announced on Twitter that there will be a mobile left lane closure from now until 3 p.m. due to the severe weather that swept through much of the region Tuesday evening.

Authorities say the closure will exist from mile marker 126 to 130.

Delays are expected so drivers are encouraged to avoid this area if they can.