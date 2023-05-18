Man facing charges after shooting in parking lot of Roanoke convenience store

Jaliyl Clinton is facing charges of malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the shooting that happened last Friday.

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is behind bars after a recent Roanoke shooting.

Jaliyl Clinton, 33, has been charged in connection with the shooting that happened last Friday.

As we previously reported, the Roanoke Police Department and Roanoke Fire-EMS were called to the 1800 block of Downing St. NW, where they arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times.

After investigating further, officers determined that the shooting took place in the parking lot of a Shell convenience store in the 1900 block of 10th St NW. According to official documents obtained by 10 News, Clinton shot at a vehicle, injuring a man outside the convenience store.

Police said the man was shot several times and at the time, that the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

Officers arrested Clinton later that day at the Embassy Inn where they found a revolver in the hotel room freezer, according to court records.

Clinton is now being held without bond on malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges.