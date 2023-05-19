Danville’s Project Imagine starts new program for previously incarcerated

Gun violence prevention efforts continue in Southside. Project Imagine, a gang prevention program aimed at youth is expanding. Now, they’re taking adults who have been previously incarcerated and giving them a purpose.

DANVILLE, Va. – Gun violence prevention efforts continue in Southside.

Project Imagine, a gang prevention program aimed at youth is expanding. Now, they’re taking adults who have been previously incarcerated and giving them a purpose.

Project leaders want to train them to be a “credible messenger,” someone that can intervene and share their story to stop others from going down the wrong path.

“We just want to provide something that will give these individuals the skillset, take their past discretions and turn them into positives,” Project Imagine’s Robert David said. “The same thing we do for the youth.”

The first group starts training on June 12. For more information on how to get involved and who to contact, click here.