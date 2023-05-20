One hurt after Botetourt County crash, entrapment

One hurt after crash in Botetourt County (Credit: Botetourt County Fire & EMS)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – One person was sent to the hospital after a crash in Botetourt County on Friday, according to Botetourt County Fire & EMS.

Crews said the crash happened at the intersection of Pine Crest Road and Botetourt Road around 1:41 p.m. where they found a vehicle overturned on the driver’s side and one person trapped inside.

First responders were able to gain access to the person, stabilized the vehicle, and got them out of the car, according to the department.

We’re told Carilion Clinic’s Life-Guard 10 landed nearby, then transported the person for treatment.

No word on the extent of injuries at this time.

You can see more photos of the crash in Botetourt County Fire & EMS’s Facebook post below.