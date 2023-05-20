78º

Local News

One hurt after Botetourt County crash, entrapment

Crews say the crash happened on Friday afternoon

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Botetourt County, Crash
One hurt after crash in Botetourt County (Credit: Botetourt County Fire & EMS) (WSLS)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – One person was sent to the hospital after a crash in Botetourt County on Friday, according to Botetourt County Fire & EMS.

Crews said the crash happened at the intersection of Pine Crest Road and Botetourt Road around 1:41 p.m. where they found a vehicle overturned on the driver’s side and one person trapped inside.

First responders were able to gain access to the person, stabilized the vehicle, and got them out of the car, according to the department.

We’re told Carilion Clinic’s Life-Guard 10 landed nearby, then transported the person for treatment.

No word on the extent of injuries at this time.

You can see more photos of the crash in Botetourt County Fire & EMS’s Facebook post below.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email