Pittsylvania County crash leaves 22-year-old man dead

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A 22-year-old man from Haymarket is dead after a crash in Pittsylvania County on Monday, May 22, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the crash happened on US Highway 29 around 1:10 p.m., about a tenth of a mile north of Dewberry Road.

We’re told a 2003 Ford F-150 was traveling south on US 29 before it ran off the right side of the road.

Authorities said the driver overcorrected, crossed into the median, and flipped over, ejecting the driver.

James Jabari, 22, of Haymarket, was driving the Ford, police said. He was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital after the crash for treatment and later died.

VSP said Jabari was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash is still under investigation.