72-year-old man dead, woman seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A 72-year-old man is dead after crashing on a motorcycle in Campbell County last weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash took place on Sunday, May 21 at about 9:30 a.m. on Route 615, authorities said.

VSP says the 2014 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited motorcycle was going north when it crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road and hit a mailbox.

We’re told that the motorcyclist, 72-year-old Bennie L. Franklin, of Rustburg, died at the scene. Authorities say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

There was also an adult female passenger who has been hospitalized with serious injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

State Police are investigating a medical emergency as a possible factor in the cause of the crash.