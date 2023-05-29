Two dead after head-on crash on Blackberry Road in Henry County

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Henry County that left two people dead.

Authorities said the crash occurred Sunday (May 28) shortly before 5 p.m. on Blackberry Road, close to Foley Drive.

State Police report that 53-year-old Denise Anne Cabrera-Cruz, of Bassett, was driving north in a 2012 Nissan Versa, crossed the center line and hit a 2007 Ford Focus head-on.

Cabrera-Cruz, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was transported to an area hospital, where she later died, according to Virginia State Police. There was also a passenger, who has been identified as an 8-year-old boy, in the vehicle at the time of the crash. We’re told he was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Authorities have identified 22-year-old Kateland Ann McKinney, also of Bassett, as the driver of the Ford and say she died at the scene. Virginia State Police says she was also not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.