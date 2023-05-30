COMING UP: Cruise ship sails through violent storm off South Carolina coast - The Morning Sprint

Cruise ship passengers left terrified after ship sails through rough seas on return to Charleston.

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Tuesday! Check out the Morning Sprint for what’s trending.

The digital-only newscast is filled with laughter, smiles and stories you won’t want to miss. You can catch it Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.

Don’t be shy! Be sure to join the conversation as we chat about the news of the day.

Here are some of the stories we will discuss:

Cruise ship passengers left terrified after ship sails through rough seas on return to Charleston

Three must-try ice cream spots we’ve visited in 2022/2023

Iowa twins earn 4.0 GPAs in high school and share the stage as valedictorians

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays at 8 a.m.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Morning Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: