City of Roanoke announces Residential Facade Improvement Program

ROANOKE, Va. – Parts of one of Roanoke City’s oldest neighborhoods could soon get a face lift.

Applications are now open for the Residential Facade Improvement Program in the 600-1200 block of Jamison Avenue SE in the Belmont/Fallon target area.

According to officials, the program offers up to $8,000 in matching funds for property owners to make exterior improvements to their homes and rental units.

The purpose of the program is to improve the visual aspect of certain locations in the Belmont/Fallon target area (BFTA).

The hope is to encourage investment in and improvement of real property, decrease vacancy, improve the vibrancy of the area, and help to revitalize this section of Roanoke.

Officials say buildings selected must be in need of facade renovations and structurally sound upon completion.

Facade grants will be available for qualifying residential projects from the City of Roanoke, on a reimbursement basis for one-half of eligible renovation costs, with a minimum reimbursement of $2,000 and a maximum reimbursement of $8,000.

The program is funded by Community Development Block Grants, allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Any non-commercial structures in the area may be eligible, not based on income of the owner or tenant.

To apply, contact Renovation Alliance at (540) 400-0959 or facade@renovateall.org. There is no deadline to apply, but funds are limited.