COMING UP: Car crash brings attention to ‘move over’ laws - The Morning Sprint

Join us at 8 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today.

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Wednesday! Check out the Morning Sprint for what’s trending.

The digital-only newscast is filled with laughter, smiles and stories you won’t want to miss. You can catch it Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.

Don’t be shy! Be sure to join the conversation as we chat about the news of the day.

Here are some of the stories we will discuss:

Authorities working to raise awareness on highways after vehicle goes flying from parked tow truck

Pulaski community looks to rebuild after poolhouse fire

Family looking to improve safety on the water after losing loved ones on the James River

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays at 8 a.m.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Morning Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: