Danville police charge 14-year-old with second-degree murder in deadly May shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – A 14-year-old is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the Danville shooting that left 37-year-old Marcus Hairston dead, according to the Danville Police Department.

The deadly shooting happened just after midnight on May 1, as we previously reported.

The teen, whose name was not released, was initially arrested as a person of interest in the murder on May 2, police said.

We’re told the 14-year-old is facing the following charges:

Second-degree murder,

Two counts of malicious wounding,

Three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony,

Underage possession of a firearm.

Another person was arrested with the teen on May 2, and they are still in custody on unrelated charges, according to DPD. The person’s name was not released.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.