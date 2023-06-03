Man dead after Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead after a shooting in Roanoke early Saturday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities said at around 2:30 a.m., police were notified of a report of shots fired near 5th Street and Harrison Avenue NW.

According to police, officers located an unresponsive man inside a vehicle in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW.

We’re told the man appeared to have a critical gunshot wound, and upon arrival of Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel, he was pronounced dead.

RPD said details about what led to the shooting are limited. We’re told no suspects were located on the scene and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.