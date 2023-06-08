National Vascular Physicians hosts grand opening of new facility in Salem

(Photo used with permission from Heart & Vascular Institute)

SALEM, Va. – National Vascular Physicians held the grand opening of its newest state-of-the-art facility in Salem.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday at 2 p.m., to mark the official start of operations at the new location.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our Roanoke office, which represents a significant step forward in expanding access to specialized vascular care in the region,” Dr. Adam Guyer, Medical Director of National Vascular Physicians said. “Our dedicated team of highly skilled physicians and staff are excited to bring our expertise and innovative treatment options to the community, helping patients improve their vascular health and quality of life.”

The ceremony featured speeches from distinguished guests including Dr. Guyer.

“We are committed to making a positive impact on the vascular health of individuals in this region,” Dr. Guyer said.

The National Vascular Physicians Roanoke-Salem office is located at 2860 Keagy Road.

