Single-vehicle crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared

Avoid I-81S in Roanoke County if you can!

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

VDOT says the scene of this crash is now clear.

ORIGINAL STORY

A single-vehicle crash on I-81S in Roanoke County could slow down your morning commute, according to VDOT.

As of 7:25 a.m., the south left shoulder and left lane are blocked and traffic is backed up for about 2.5 miles.

We’re told the crash happened at exit 136, so avoid this area if you can.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone was hurt but Virginia State Police said a rescue squad is headed that way.

