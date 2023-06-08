72º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Single-vehicle crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared

VDOT says the crash happened at mile marker 136

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Roanoke County, Timesaver Traffic
Avoid I-81S in Roanoke County if you can! (VDOT)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va.UPDATE

VDOT says the scene of this crash is now clear.

ORIGINAL STORY

A single-vehicle crash on I-81S in Roanoke County could slow down your morning commute, according to VDOT.

As of 7:25 a.m., the south left shoulder and left lane are blocked and traffic is backed up for about 2.5 miles.

We’re told the crash happened at exit 136, so avoid this area if you can.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone was hurt but Virginia State Police said a rescue squad is headed that way.

Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email