BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating after a 56-year-old man was killed in a crash in Bedford County Friday morning.

State Troopers were called to Perrowville Road, near Farmington Drive, at about 7:05 a.m. for the crash.

Authorities say 56-year-old William Davis Canfield, of Forest, was driving in a 2020 Jeep Cherokee and believe he suffered from a medical emergency before he crashed.

Canfield was wearing his seat belt and died at the scene, State Police said.