Woman hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Roanoke early Saturday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities said at around 12:30 a.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of 4th Street NW.

Police said responding officers found a woman outside of a residence with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Hospital for treatment, according to police.

RPD said a suspect was not located on the scene, but officers were able to identify the suspect and are working to locate them.

We’re told the suspect and victim are known to one another and this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.