CFA Allbreed Cat Show returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s another chance to catch all types of felines. The four-legged friends made an appearance at the Berglund Center for the Cat Fanciers’ Association Cat Show.

The event takes place this weekend, and attendees can stop by from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The show features everything from cat costume contests to breed education classes where experts will discuss the differences between the 45 different breeds at the event.

Tickets are available now at the Berglund Center’s website, or you can purchase tickets at the event.