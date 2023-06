COMING UP: 12-year-old saves baby deer that fell into pool - The Morning Sprint

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Thursday! Grab your morning coffee and check out the Morning Sprint to find out what’s trending.

The digital-only newscast is filled with laughter, smiles and stories you won’t want to miss. You can catch it Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.

Don’t be shy! Be sure to join the conversation as we chat about the news of the day.

Here are some of the stories we will discuss today:

Baby deer accidentally goes for a swim in New York pool

Virginia Tech expert shares tips on how to protect yourself from tick-borne illnesses

God’s Pit Crew in Danville heads to Texas to assemble more than 1,000 blessing buckets

Woman warns of a new robocall AI scam that can clone a person’s voice

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays at 8 a.m.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Morning Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: