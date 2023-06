BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY

Drivers are asked to avoid I-81S in Botetourt County due to a vehicle crash that’s causing delays.

Authorities said it happened at the 151.6 mile marker and has caused a 2-mile traffic backup.

As of 8:37 a.m., the south left shoulder and left lane are closed.

