Crash on I-81S in Montgomery County cleared

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY

A crash on I-81S in Montgomery County is slowing down traffic Friday morning, according to VDOT.

Authorities say a vehicle crash at the 121.5 mile marker has led to a 2-mile-long backup.

At this time, the south left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed.

We reached out to VSP who said it was a single-vehicle crash and that traffic should be moving.

At this time, it is unknown if there were any injuries.

