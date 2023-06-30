Man facing felony charges after crashing dump truck into seven vehicles in Lynchburg, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A dump truck driver is facing charges after hitting seven vehicles at an intersection in Lynchburg on Friday, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

On Friday (June 30) at 8:35 a.m., police said they responded to a crash that involved nine vehicles at US-501 and Lakeside Drive.

The Traffic Safety Unit determined that a dump truck hit seven vehicles in the intersection and debris from the crash damaged two other vehicles.

Authorities say two people were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital by the Lynchburg Fire Department and at last report, are in stable condition.

The dump truck driver, 54-year-old James McDaniel of Concord, is being charged with the following, according to LPD:

Six counts of felony hit-and-run

Reckless driving

Impaired driving of a commercial vehicle

McDaniel is currently being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg without bond, police say. A mugshot was not available.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047 as the investigation continues.