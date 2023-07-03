Woman hurt in shooting at party in Campbell County, authorities say

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – An innocent bystander was hurt in a shooting at a party in Campbell County over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the shooting happened on July 2 around 2 a.m. in a large field near Marysville Road and Tabor Road, where there were around 100 people gathered.

Shots were fired and a woman was hit in the arm by a stray bullet, according to officials.

Deputies said she was taken to the ER and is in stable condition. The sheriff’s office said there are currently no suspects or witnesses, and this incident remains under investigation.