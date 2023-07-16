One woman injured in Lynchburg shooting, according to police

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that send that sent one woman to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Pierce Street shortly after midnight of a malicious wounding with multiple shots fired.

When officers arrived they found at 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her leg and immediately began giving her first aid.

The woman was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital. 10 News currently has no update on her condition.

Lynchburg Police have no suspect information in regards to the incident. It is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective E. Phelps at 434-455-6148 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.