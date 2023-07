LYNCHBURG, Va. – VDOT crews are asking that drivers find an alternative route while they work to repair damage caused by flooding on Route 670/Sunnymeade Road in Campbell County.

We’re told that the roadway will be closed for repairs just west of Route 669/Lone Jack Road.

On Monday afternoon, crews were at the scene establishing a detour, according to VDOT.

Crews said that the closure will last around four to six weeks.