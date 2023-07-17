Flooding in Lynchburg area closes several roads

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg District saw heavy rain over the weekend, leaving many roads in the area unsafe for travel.
Now, VDOT is advising drivers to keep safety top of mind when hitting the road and has published a full list of road closures.
In a tweet, the agency stated that drivers should be extra cautious as the area continues to dry out.
Here’s a look at road closures in the Lynchburg District as of July 17 at 9:45 a.m.
- Prince Edward County:
- Route 608 (First Rock Road) at Route 651 (Chinquapin Road)
- Appomattox County:
- Route 624 (River Bottom Lane) at Route 605 (Dreaming Creek Road)
- Route 661 (Blue Ridge Drive) from Route 613 Buck Creek Road to Route 660 North Creek Road
- Route 703 (Snapps Mill Road) from Route 685 (Tanglewood Road) to Route 613 (Buck Creek Road)
- Route 666 (Mill Pond Road) From Route 608 (Stonewall Road) to Route 611 (Bellview Road)
- Campbell County
- Route 623 at Route 1594 (London Terrace)
- Route 623 (Town Ford Road) from Route 682 (Leesville Road) to Route 625 (Austin Mill Road)
- Route 660 (Oxford Furnace Road) from Route 850 (Smoky Hollow Road) to Route 757 (Country Road)