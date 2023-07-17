Flooding in Lynchburg area closes several roads

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg District saw heavy rain over the weekend, leaving many roads in the area unsafe for travel.

Now, VDOT is advising drivers to keep safety top of mind when hitting the road and has published a full list of road closures.

In a tweet, the agency stated that drivers should be extra cautious as the area continues to dry out.

Here’s a look at road closures in the Lynchburg District as of July 17 at 9:45 a.m.