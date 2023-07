PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle crash on US-29N in Pittsylvania County has led to traffic delays, according to VDOT.

Virginia State Police says a box truck ran off the road into a ditch in the area of Sycamore Creek Road.

We’re told there are no reported injuries.

As of 6:25 a.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed.