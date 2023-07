A life-changing week for some students in our area — that’s what one center is offering to 5th graders.

The Roanoke Technical Education Center, better known as ROTEC offers five career courses over five days.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The week of learning gives students hands-on experience to gain a variety of skills, ranging from game design to carpentry.

Program leaders say 150 elementary school students are participating.