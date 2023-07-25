Christiansburg thrift store makes a difference in the community

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new thrift shop in Christiansburg is helping those in need of a new opportunity.

Thriftwell is a non-profit thrift store partnered with The Well, a local non-profit working with those in need of in-residence substance abuse treatment.

The Well is a women’s only treatment facility while their program Eagle’s Nest is for men.

Store manager Maranda Parsons said programs like this are important because it teaches people in recovery valuable work skills for life post-treatment.

“The women come through the thrift store and work at Thriftwell,” said Parsons. “So, the therapeutic worksite is important in a recovery program because it teaches them important life skills, that way once they graduate from the program, they will have increased employability skills.”

The store is set to have its grand opening on July 29 with a food truck and huge discounts on products.