Local Allstate Agency collecting back to school donations

VINTON, Va. – A local business is helping to make sure students have everything they need to start the school year off right.

Allstate Gillespie Agency kicked off their ‘Put the Kids in Good Hands Back to School Fundraiser’ Monday.

The fundraiser is taking place at both their Vinton and Franklin County locations.

They say 36% of children are unable to get school supplies in Virginia, and they are hoping to change that percentage.

“It’s just something that I feel like everybody should be able to do. Walmart has notebooks for 35 cents, there’s notebooks for 15 cents, so I feel like it’s very doable,” Erinn Johnson, an insurance agent, said.

For every five items you donate, you’ll be entered into a raffle for a gift card.

The drive goes until Aug. 4.