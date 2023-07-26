COMING UP: First-ever mustard-flavored Skittles unveiled - The Morning Sprint

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Wednesday! Grab your morning coffee and check out the Morning Sprint to find out what’s trending.
The digital-only series is filled with laughter, smiles and stories you won’t want to miss. You can catch it Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.
Don’t be shy! Be sure to join the conversation as we chat about the news of the day.
[Get your tickets now for the Roaring 20s Party presented by Brandon Oaks ✨]
Here are some of the stories we will discuss:
- Mustard-flavored Skittles are now a thing whether you like it or not; would you try it? Let us know in the comments
- A new gift shop in Christiansburg is helping those in need
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is collecting clothing donations for patients
- How a boy’s legacy continues to live on through a superhero toy drive
Here’s where you can watch us:
The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays at 8 a.m.
You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.
Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!
Thanks for watching!
Want to know more about the Morning Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: