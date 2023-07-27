Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with 2021 Lynchburg Walmart shootout

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Salem man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his role in a Walmart shootout during a methamphetamine deal in November of 2021.

In May 2023, 42-year-old Jeriwon Lee Taylor pleaded guilty to the following, as we reported:

One count of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

One count of discharging and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

On Nov. 21, 2021, Taylor met up with an individual, later identified as Kendall Simonton, in a Walmart parking lot in Lynchburg to sell methamphetamine, court documents state. But when Simonton got into Taylor’s vehicle, he pointed a gun at Taylor’s face and took the drugs.

Simonton got out of the vehicle and started to walk away from the scene. That’s when Taylor exited his vehicle as well with a firearm. The two men then began shooting at one another as they ducked behind various cars in the parking lot.

Simonton eventually ran from the parking lot and Taylor drove away.

“We are grateful for the assistance of our federal and state law enforcement partners in investigating and prosecuting this case to ensure those who endanger our community are held fully accountable for their actions. This incident could have easily taken an innocent person’s life. Our partnerships with our community and other law enforcement agencies are critical to a safer Lynchburg,” said Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema.