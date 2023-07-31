Lynchburg Police searching for armed man; residents asked to shelter in place

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for an armed man who they say fled from them on foot.

Authorities have asked those living in the area of Old Graves Mill Road, Willow Bend and Smoketree Lane to shelter in place.

He was last seen running from the 300 block of Old Graves Mill Road toward Smoketree Lane, according to police.

Police say the man is 30 years old, has shoulder-length black hair, is wearing a white and blue plaid shirt and is not wearing shoes. We’re told he is armed with a handgun.

At this time, Old Graves Mill Rd from Timberlake Rd to Fire Station #8 is closed to traffic.

Those with any information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6041.