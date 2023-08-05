Clear the Shelters: Meet Mr. Pickles

10 News is Working For You to Clear the Shelters as our month-long campaign continues.

Mr. Pickles is a 2-year-old bundle of love and resilience.

Mr. Pickles found himself in a north carolina shelter after a traumatic incident where he was attacked by dogs and suffered other abuse.

Despite what he’s been through... he remains a gentle soul, craving human attention.

Fortunately, Mr. pickles found his way to healing hearts canine rescue in draper, where his true personality was able to shine through.

He knows commands like “sit,” “shake,” and “off,” and is housebroken and does well with other pets and children.

Mr. Pickles has some anxiety; he needs a patient loving family to make him feel safe.