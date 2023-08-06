Man hospitalized after Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man hurt.

Authorities said at around 1:25 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of shots fired in the area of 8th Street and Gilmer Avenue NW.

Police said responding officers searched the immediate area, eventually locating a man with what appeared to be serious gunshot wounds outside of a residence in the 900 block of Gilmer Avenue NW.

We’re told Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

RPD said no arrests have been made at this time regarding the incident, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.