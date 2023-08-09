Roanoke City Public Schools launches Star City Eats food truck

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools has officially launched its brand-new food truck, Star City Eats.

School leaders made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

We’re told the truck is staffed by student interns who helped to design the truck and the concept.

The school division will be providing free meals for children ages 18 and under, as well as low-cost adult meals, through the USDA’s Summer Meals Program, according to the post.

A food truck schedule is not available at this time as school leaders said they are working to slowly gear up, using targeted marketing for neighborhoods they’ll be visiting in the future. Leaders said they do plan to visit community events as things progress.

If you’d like to support the program, leaders said you can donate to the RCPS Culinary Arts Program and call the Roanoke Technical Education Center at (540) 853-2803 to learn more.