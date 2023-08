If you’re headed toward I-81S in Rockbridge County, save yourself some time!

VDOT is reporting a tractor-trailer crash that has shut down the south right lane and right shoulder.

The crash, which happened at the 182.9 mile marker, has led to a 3-mile traffic backup.

Virginia State Police Troopers said they received the initial call at 3:11 a.m. and are still on scene as of 4:46 a.m.

No word yet on any injuries.