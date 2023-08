LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Water Resources is currently working to repair a 12-inch waterline break in the 1300 block of Bedford Avenue.

Water has been temporarily shut off between Dinwiddie Street and Rivermont Avenue, authorities said.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Residents in the area could also experience low water pressure and discolored water.

Crews told 10 News that the portion of Bedford Avenue near the break is closed to traffic until further notice.

We will update this article when repairs are complete.