WATCH: Dog eats groom’s passport ahead of destination wedding - The Morning Sprint

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Tuesday! Grab your morning coffee and check out the Morning Sprint to find out what’s trending.
The digital-only series is filled with laughter, smiles and stories you won’t want to miss. You can catch it Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.
Don’t be shy! Be sure to join the conversation as we chat about the news of the day.
Here are some of the stories we discussed:
- You’ve heard of ‘my dog ate my homework’ but what about my dog ate my...passport? | Hear from the couple who experienced just that mere weeks ahead of their international wedding
- Here comes the sun🌻 | We’ll share when Botetourt County’s Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival will be in full bloom this year
- Getting paid to do what you love | Learn how high school athletes are now cashing in on their talents
Here’s where you can watch us:
The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays at 8 a.m.
You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.
Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!
Thanks for watching!
Want to know more about the Morning Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: